Primary school teacher recruitment circular to be published soon

A recruitment circular for the post of assistant teachers in government primary schools is expected to be published shortly.

To this end, the primary and mass education ministry has formed an eight-member “Central Primary School Teacher Recruitment Committee.”

According to a notification issued by the ministry on Sunday, 31 August, the committee has been constituted under the Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules, 2025.

The Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education has been appointed as chairman of the committee, while the director (Policy and Operations) of the Directorate of Primary Education will serve as member-secretary.