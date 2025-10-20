Primary headteacher recruitment: Application deadline extended till 26 Oct
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the application deadline for the recruitment of 1,122 headteachers in government primary schools, allowing candidates to apply until 26 October.
The BPSC issued a circular on Sunday, 19 October, on this matter.
According to the circular previously issued by the BPSC, the deadline for applications was set to end today, Monday (20 October).
Meanwhile, many job seekers have said they faced difficulties during the application over the past few days, as could not pay the application fee through the mobile operator Teletalk despite repeated attempts.
Details on headteacher position
Number of posts: 1,122 (Permanent)
Ministry/Department/Directorate:
Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Directorate of Primary Education
Educational qualifications and experience:
A bachelor’s (honours) or equivalent degree with at least second class or equivalent CGPA from any recognised university; no third division or equivalent GPA, or third class or equivalent CGPA at any level of education will be accepted; and the candidate must have passed the examination approved according to Schedule-2.
Grade: 11th and 12th Grade
Salary scale: Tk 12,500–30,230 (for those with training); Tk 11,300–27,300 (for those without training).
Age limit: Not exceeding 32 years.
Application procedure:
Candidates must complete the online registration process and payment of fees by filling out the prescribed application form (Applicant’s Copy, BPSC Form-5A) through the Teletalk website or the Bangladesh Public Service Commission website.
Application deadline:
The last date and time for filling out the application form is 26 October, 2025.
Job seekers can learn more here.