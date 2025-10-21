Primary headteacher recruitment: Exam to be held on 100 marks
The recruitment test of the government primary headteacher will be held on a total of 100 marks.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) extended the application deadline until 26 October.
Qualifications and salary grade
According to the notification, candidates must have a Bachelor’s or Bachelor’s (Honours) degree from any recognised university with at least a second division or equivalent CGPA.
No third division or equivalent CGPA at any stage of the educational career will be accepted.
The salary scale for newly appointed headteachers in government primary schools is:
Trained candidates: Tk 12,500–30,230
Untrained candidates: Tk 11,300–27,230
Examination method
The recruitment exam for headteachers will carry a total of 100 marks.
Written exam: 90 marks
Subjects: Bangla, English, Mathematics, Daily Science, and General Knowledge (Bangladesh and International Affairs)
To pass the written exam, candidates must secure at least 50 per cent of total marks.
Viva exam: 10 marks
Candidates who pass the written exam will participate in the viva exam.