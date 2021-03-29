40th BCS viva voce postponed

The viva voce of 40th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) has been suspended due to the spike in Covid-19.
The decision was taken at a meeting of Bangladesh Public Service Commission on Monday.
PSC public relations officer Ishrat Sharmin confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) recently published the results of 40th Bangaldesh Civil Service (BCS) examination.
Some 412,532 candidates applied for attending the preliminary test and of them 327,000 attended the test.
Some 20,277 candidates passed the examinations.
PSC published the circular of 40th BCS in August of 2018.