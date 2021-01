The results of the long-awaited 40th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) written examination have been published today, Wednesday, according to officials of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The officials said some some 1964 candidates have passed in the much-coveted recruitment test.

The officials said the viva voce will begin from 16 February.

A total of 20,277 candidates passed in the preliminary tests out of 4, 12,532 candidates who appeared at the exam held on 3 May.