Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the viva voce of 42th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination (special) due to the restrictions imposed by the government to check the transmission of Covid-19.

In a press release on Tuesday, BPSC said they will announce the new date of viva voce considering the pandemic situation. The examination was scheduled to begin on 24 May.

As many as 6,022 students have passed in the written test of this special BCS.