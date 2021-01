The preliminary test of 43rd BCS will be held on 6 August 2021, according to high officials of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The officials said as many as 1,814 people will be recruited through the 43rd BCS (general) examination.

Some 300 will be recruited in the public administration, 100 in police, 25 in foreign service and 843 teachers.

The application process for the 43rd BCS will be closed by 31 January.