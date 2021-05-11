43rd BCS preliminary rescheduled to 29 Oct

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has rescheduled the date of the 43rd BCS preliminary examination to 29 October instead of 15 October, reports UNB.

The commission announced the change in a handout on Tuesday.Online registration for the preliminary test started on 30 December last year and will continue until 30 June.

This time, the government will recruit 1,814 officials, including 300 public administration cadres, 100 police cadres, 25 foreign service cadres and 843 education cadres.