44th BCS: 15,708 candidates pass preliminary, written exam in October

The preliminary examination was held at all divisional cities across the country on 27 May. A total of 350,716 job seekers applied against some 1,710 vacant posts in the civil service.
According to the circular, some 250 people will be recruited to the administration cadre service while 50 to police cadre, 10 to foreign service, 14 to Ansar, 30 to audit, 11 to tax, eight to co-operative, seven to railway, 10 to information, six to commerce, 27 to family planning, three to food, 485 to technical and 776 to education cadre services.