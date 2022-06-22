Employment

44th BCS: 15,708 candidates pass preliminary, written exam in October

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Candidates of the preliminary test of the 37th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations sits for their test. Photo: Shariful Hasan
Candidates of the preliminary test of the 37th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations sits for their test. Photo: Shariful Hasan

A total of 15,708 candidates have passed in the preliminary examination of 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations and the written examinations will be held in October, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) sources have said.

The result is available on the PSC website.

44th BCS preliminary test result.pdf
Download

The preliminary examination was held at all divisional cities across the country on 27 May. A total of 350,716 job seekers applied against some 1,710 vacant posts in the civil service.

According to the circular, some 250 people will be recruited to the administration cadre service while 50 to police cadre, 10 to foreign service, 14 to Ansar, 30 to audit, 11 to tax, eight to co-operative, seven to railway, 10 to information, six to commerce, 27 to family planning, three to food, 485 to technical and 776 to education cadre services.

Read more from Employment
Post Comment