Free entrepreneur training by bank, applications closes 5 Nov
An entrepreneur development training will be organised on 17 November under the Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SCIP) implemented by the SME and Special Programs Department of the Bangladesh Bank.
The initiative is being supported by The City Bank PLC.
Course features:
Entrepreneurs will receive training under this program.
Guidance will be provided on how to become a successful entrepreneur.
Opportunities for successful business development offered.
Eligibility and Requirements:
Participants must have at least an HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) or equivalent qualification.
Age must be between 22 and 55 years.
Application deadline: 5 November 2025
Training venue: The City Bank Training Center, Gulshan, Dhaka