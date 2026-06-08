9 leave education cadre to join audit and accounts, admin and police cadres
Nine officers of the BCS General Education Cadre have resigned from their positions. They left the Education Cadre and joined the Audit and Accounts, Administration, and Police Cadres.
Among them, five joined the Administration Cadre, three joined the Audit and Accounts Cadre, and one joined the Police Cadre.
One of the officers also relinquished the post of Deputy Director at the Directorate of Inspection and Audit (DIA).
Separate notifications issued Sunday, by the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education disclosed this information.
The notifications stated that, following applications submitted by the BCS General Education Cadre officers, the government had released them from their positions in the BCS General Education Cadre from the dates specified against their names, in accordance with the Government Service Act and for the reasons mentioned therein.
Ullas Paul, a lecturer at Naria Government College, joined the Administration Cadre as an Assistant Commissioner through the 44th BCS examination. He had applied to leave the Education Cadre for this purpose.
Sayma Sharmin, a lecturer at Alfadanga Government College, also left the Education Cadre and joined the Administration Cadre.
Sheikh Mohammad Shariful Islam, a lecturer at Narail Government Women's College, joined the Audit and Accounts Cadre.
Md Wajkurni, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Inspection and Audit (DIA), joined the Police Cadre. Mohammad Tipu Sultan, an associate professor at Noakhali Government College, joined the administration cadre.
Md Salauddin, an associate professor who had been under transfer orders to Noakhali Government Women's College, joined the Audit and Accounts Cadre.
In addition, Md Mazharul Islam, a lecturer at Government Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy College in Magura, and Rifa Sonia, a lecturer at Pangsha Government College in Rajbari, joined the administration cadre.
Jannatul Mawa Mousumi, a lecturer at Patuakhali Government Women's College, joined the Audit and Accounts Cadre.
Earlier, on 4 May 2026, the Ministry of Education announced in a notice that five officers of the BCS Education Cadre had resigned in order to join other cadres.
They left their positions to take up appointments in several BCS cadres, including the Administration Cadre.