9 leave education cadre to join audit and accounts, admin and police cadres

Nine officers of the BCS General Education Cadre have resigned from their positions. They left the Education Cadre and joined the Audit and Accounts, Administration, and Police Cadres.

Among them, five joined the Administration Cadre, three joined the Audit and Accounts Cadre, and one joined the Police Cadre.

One of the officers also relinquished the post of Deputy Director at the Directorate of Inspection and Audit (DIA).