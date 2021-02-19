5 tips to a get new job in the new year

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about extensive changes in social, economic, cultural and employment sectors across the globe. The rate of unemployment has soared. A look at the job sector in the United States gives an estimate of just how much unemployment has risen.
According to statistics of 2 January, 787,000 Americans have become unemployed for the first time in the previous week alone, which is four times higher than that of the pre-Covid period.
From May to July last year, the rate of unemployment in the US labour market peaked in the last two years. According to official data, the youngest were the most unemployed.
This harsh reality is changing for the better with the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine in the market. New job opportunities are being created as the economy is bouncing back. Many will have to look for a new job in the new year. Some may even want to change their current job because of the experience gained over the pandemic period.
Let's take a look at some things to consider when looking for a new job in the new year:
1. Decide what you want
Before looking for a job, you need to decide what kind of job you actually want. Instead of applying haphazardly for any job, you have to decide which one you want.
You also need to think whether you want to remain in your existing job or not. Then you have to decide what kind of job you need because, for some, a job is just a matter of getting paid. For others, it is a peace of mind. And for yet others, it is a ladder to a successful career. So firstly you have to fix what you actually want.
You need to know what you really want in your career. The answer to the question will make your path easier.
2. Look for relevant info
Once you have decided in which field you want to work, you need to start looking for the information relevant to the field. You need to review the suitable job opportunities in that particular sector. Then you have to prepare accordingly.
You have to find out the details of the companies you want to work in because if you want to be successful in the interview, it is essential to have this information. If you don't, it will be difficult to prove your usefulness in the interview.
3. Enhance your skills
It is now quite easy to increase your learning about a fresh job or any specific field. You have to ensure the maximum utilisation of the internet. You can also do online courses on various career related topics. This will increase your skills and make you versatile.
These skills need to be properly mentioned in the resume. The employer needs to understand that you are interested in improving your skills and also want to learn from new jobs. It's a win-win deal.
4. Temping, free-lancing and contract jobs
Most companies have undergone financial losses due to the pandemic. As a result, the number of temporary, freelance and contractual jobs may increase rather than of permanent ones. That is nothing to be disappointed about. You can use this opportunity to enrich one's biography. You may get a chance to be a permanent employee in the temporary work place.
Remember, the key thing is to work with excellence. If you can create your own demand as a worker, a golden opportunity will definitely arise.
5. Create a perfect resume
The resume should be arranged in such a way that the employer can understand it at a glance. Accuracy of language, grammar and spelling must be ensured. Interesting aspects of one's own achievements and skills should be specially mentioned. Many of us are a bit careless in writing our resumes. This is not acceptable.
You have to arrange your resume in such a way that the employer looks at it and says, ‘Yes, this is the person we need.’ At the same time, you need to be proficient in using LinkedIn and various online job sites.
Sources: BBC, CNBC, Forbes, themuse.com and NBC news
This report appeared in Prothom Alo print edition, and has been rewritten in English by NH Sajjad