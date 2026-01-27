48th BCS: ‘Why won’t my son get a job even after proving merit?’

Speaking to Prothom Alo in a choked voice, Narayan Mallik said, “Living on half a meal became normal for us. But no hardship ever felt unbearable because I believed good days were coming.

My son passed the BCS. Now I hear the police have submitted an adverse report against us. I appeal to the government—please listen to this poor fisherman. What harm has a fisherman done to the country? Even after proving merit, will my son still be denied a job?”

Like Ujjwal Mallik, Pavel Rahman has also been excluded from the final gazette of the 48th Special BCS. Pavel comes from a remote village in Dimla upazila of Nilphamari. His father, Kamrul Islam, is a farmer who sold several bighas of land to educate his five children.

Pavel was initially admitted to Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology to study computer science. Later, driven by a commitment to serve the underprivileged, he enrolled at Rangpur Medical College.

To finance his education, Pavel worked relentlessly, tutoring multiple students alongside his studies. Now deprived of employment due to police verification, Pavel asks, “Hundreds of people were martyred in the July uprising in the hope of a discrimination-free state. We were promised that genuine merit would be recognised. Has anything really changed? When no member of my family is involved in politics, why am I being subjected to this ‘oppression’?”