What could be the mark distribution for 9th teachers’ recruitment examination?
The Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) has proposed a total of 220 marks for the ninth teachers' recruitment examination, to be conducted in three stages.
The proposed distribution includes 100 marks each for the preliminary and written examinations, and 20 marks for the viva voce.
Preliminary examination: 100 marks across four subjects
According to the proposed syllabus, the preliminary examination will cover four subjects: Bangla, English, Mathematics and General Knowledge. Each subject may carry 25 marks, making the total 100 marks.
The examination is proposed to be conducted in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format, with a duration of one hour.
Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The proposed pass mark for the preliminary examination is 40 per cent.
Written and viva voce examination marks
Candidates who pass the preliminary examination will be eligible to sit the 100-mark written examination.
The written examination may last three hours. Candidates who pass this stage will then have to appear for a 20-mark viva voce examination.
However, these proposals regarding the examination method, mark distribution and syllabus have not yet been finalised. The authorities will confirm the details after amending the relevant regulations.
Recruitment circular may be published in December
According to NTRCA sources, viva voce examinations for the recruitment of heads of educational institutions and assistant heads are currently underway. These examinations are scheduled to conclude on 9 December.
The authority may then take initiatives to arrange the ninth teachers' recruitment examination. However, it will make a final decision on the examination only after receiving approval from the Ministry of Education.