What could be the mark distribution for 9th teachers’ recruitment examination?

According to the proposed syllabus, the preliminary examination will cover four subjects: Bangla, English, Mathematics and General Knowledge. Each subject may carry 25 marks, making the total 100 marks.

The examination is proposed to be conducted in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format, with a duration of one hour.

Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The proposed pass mark for the preliminary examination is 40 per cent.