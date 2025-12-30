Assistant teacher recruitment exam postponed, probable date on 9 Jan

The government has postponed the assistant teacher recruitment exam for government primary schools, scheduled for 2 January, due to the three-day state mourning declared following the death of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education, Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman, confirmed the matter.

He said that a tentative date for the postponed exam has been set as 9 January 2026 (Friday). However, this is not final; after consultations with deputy commissioners (DCs) and considering their opinions, the final date will be announced soon.