Govt primary schools
Assistant teacher recruitment exam postponed, probable date on 9 Jan
The government has postponed the assistant teacher recruitment exam for government primary schools, scheduled for 2 January, due to the three-day state mourning declared following the death of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.
Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education, Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman, confirmed the matter.
He said that a tentative date for the postponed exam has been set as 9 January 2026 (Friday). However, this is not final; after consultations with deputy commissioners (DCs) and considering their opinions, the final date will be announced soon.
Reason for postponement
Following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, the government has declared three days of state mourning from Wednesday to Friday (31 December and 1–2 January).
As 2 January is the last day of mourning, the central Primary School Teacher Recruitment Committee decided to postpone the exam.
The Director General said that considering the changed circumstances, and to ensure the safety and overall discipline of examinees, 9 January 2026 (Friday) has been set as a possible date for the exam.
Over 1 million candidates
According to the Directorate of Primary Education, the number of candidates this year is sky-high compared to available positions.
Across both phases, a total of 1,080,080 candidates have applied for 14,385 vacant posts. This means, on average, nearly 75 candidates will compete for each post.
In the first phase, 73 candidates are competing per post, and in the second phase (Dhaka and Chattogram divisions), more than 80 candidates are competing for each post.
Instructions for candidates
Even though the exam has been postponed, other instructions issued by the directorate and strict security measures will remain in effect:
Admit card and NID: Candidates must bring the coloured print of the admit card, which was available for download from 27 December, and the original NID card (smart card).
Entry to exam centres: Candidates must enter the centre by 9:00 am. All entry points will be closed at 9:30 am, and no candidate will be allowed afterward.
Keep ears open: Special instructions have been issued to detect Bluetooth or any hidden electronic devices. During the exam, candidates must keep both ears uncovered, and torchlight checks may be conducted if necessary.
Prohibited items at exam centres: Mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, any type of clock, purses, or any electronic devices are strictly prohibited. If found, candidates will be immediately expelled and legal action will be taken.
OMR filling: Answer sheets (OMR) must be filled using a black ballpoint pen. Use of a pencil will result in direct cancellation of the answer sheet.
To ensure smooth conduct, Section 144 will be enforced at each centre. Candidates are cautioned by the Directorate of Primary Education not to engage with any dishonest groups in the name of recruitment.
The final date and time of the exam will also be communicated to candidates via SMS.