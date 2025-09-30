47th BCS: Preliminary result in 9 days, candidates excited
“I’m really excited to have passed the preliminary exam. I’ve passed the first step; my confidence has also increased. I hope good things will happen in the future too.”
Shuvo Sarkar, a student at Dhaka College said those. He has passed the 47th BCS preliminary examination.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) published the result of the examination on Sunday night. As many as 10,644 candidates passed the exam, which was published just nine days after the preliminary examination was held.
The result can be seen on the PSC website. The 47th BCS preliminary examination was held simultaneously on 19 September in 256 educational institutions across Dhaka and eight divisional cities. This year, 374,747 job seekers applied.
Job seekers are excited as the results are published quickly. This is the shortest time on record compared to any previous BCS. Earlier, the result of the 46th BCS preliminary examination was published within 13 days.
Job seekers say that the quick publication of the result has not only reduced tension but also created an opportunity for planned preparation for the written examination.
Candidates have also said that the quick publishing of results means more time is available for the written exam.
Speaking about this, Bakul Mia, a student of 2016-17 academic sessions of Jahangirnagar University told Prothom Alo, “We are excited as the results have been published quickly. We've passed the preliminary exam, and now it's time to prepare for the written examination. This is a tougher test, but a quick result means there is more time to start preparations. I believe daily studies and mock tests will be the most helpful for us.”
One job seeker, wishing not to be named, told Prothom Alo, “I believe that if the preliminary result is published quickly other procedures will also be fast. PSC has promised that they will complete one BCS within a year. If they can do this, it will be very good.”
The demand for transparency, accountability, and quick recruitment in government jobs is now the biggest expectation of the youth. In this regard, hundreds of thousands of students look to the PSC.
Speaking regarding the recent activities of the institution, PSC chairman professor Mobasher Monem told Prothom Alo, “Currently, the activities of six BCS exams are underway. After taking charge, we published the result of the 44th BCS. The viva voce for the 45th general BCS and the 48th special BCS are ongoing. The written examination for the 46th BCS has been completed.”
Mentioning that the preliminary examination result of the 47th BCS has been published, he said work on the 49th special BCS is also ongoing.
If the PSC gets financial and administrative independence, it is possible to complete one BCS in a year, he stressed.
Professor Mobasher Monem informed that the quick publishing of the result boosts the candidates’ confidence and helps them in taking mental preparation for the next examination.
Focus on written exam
The candidates who passed the preliminary exam are now focusing on the written examination.
Talking to several successful candidates revealed that due to the quick publication of the result, they are planning to utilise the limited time properly.
In preparation for the written examination, the candidates are drafting the syllabus outline, analysing previous years’ questions and starting practice.
Additionally, candidates are giving importance to mental preparation, time management, and a healthy lifestyle so that confidence and calm are maintained on the exam day.