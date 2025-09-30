47th BCS: Preliminary result in 9 days, candidates excited

“I’m really excited to have passed the preliminary exam. I’ve passed the first step; my confidence has also increased. I hope good things will happen in the future too.”

Shuvo Sarkar, a student at Dhaka College said those. He has passed the 47th BCS preliminary examination.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) published the result of the examination on Sunday night. As many as 10,644 candidates passed the exam, which was published just nine days after the preliminary examination was held.

The result can be seen on the PSC website. The 47th BCS preliminary examination was held simultaneously on 19 September in 256 educational institutions across Dhaka and eight divisional cities. This year, 374,747 job seekers applied.