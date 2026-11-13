Will the 50th BCS results be published on schedule?
According to the roadmap announced by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), the final results of the 50th BCS are expected to be published by the stipulated date of 26 November.
If this is implemented, the commission will achieve a unique milestone of completing a BCS examination within one year from the date of notification.
Nevertheless, discussions have arisen in the final moments before the results’ release due to changes in the PSC chairman position and the decision to exclude ''repeat cadres''.
Candidates, however, argue that there is ample time to resolve the repeat cadre issue, so the results should be announced on the scheduled date.
According to the roadmap announced by the PSC, the notification for the 50th BCS was issued on 26 November 2025. To take part in this BCS, a total of 290,951 job seekers applied.
At the final moment of result preparation, Professor Mobasher Monem resigned from the position of PSC chairman citing personal reasons. Subsequently, Professor Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuiyan from the Dhaka University Law Department took over as the new chairman. Upon taking charge, he emphasised preparing the results by excluding ''repeat cadres'' to prevent cadre positions from remaining vacant.
In previous BCS exams, candidates who had passed and been nominated for the same cadre again occupied the positions, leaving them vacant, which significantly impacted general candidates. Such incidents have occurred in the 44th BCS, where approximately 400 repeat cadres were nominated. However, this time the specified time for the joining of newcomers from the 45th BCS has already passed on 1 November. As a result, it is now easier to collect precise data on how many positions are vacant.
According to general job candidates, PSC has a total of 25 days between 1 November and 26 November, which is sufficient for correcting and verifying repeat cadre data.
From the beginning, the PSC maintained an unprecedented pace with the 50th BCS. After the application process concluded on 31 December 2025, the preliminary exam took place on 30 January 2026. The commission published the preliminary results on 10 February, just 11 days after the exam, with 12,385 candidates passing.
The subsequent written examination was held from 9 April to 7 May. Overcoming the complexities of evaluating the scripts, the written results were announced in just 77 days, on 23 July, where 6,165 candidates were nominated for the oral exam. The oral examination began on 11 August and concluded within the specified time.
Through this BCS, a total of 2,150 officers will be appointed in both cadre and non-cadre categories. Among them, the most substantial recruitment will be in the health cadre (650 people) against 1,755 cadre positions.
Additionally, 200 people will be appointed in the administration cadre, 117 in the police cadre, 120 in the agriculture cadre, and 139 lecturers for general colleges in the education cadre. Besides, the recruitment for 395 non-cadre positions will also be completed from here. The changes in preliminary marks distribution and the completion of each stage in a shorter period gained the trust of the candidates in this BCS.
Candidates participating in the 50th BCS agree on announcing the results within the stipulated time. They want to ensure that the PSC’s roadmap and specified time frame are not violated under any circumstance.
A candidate participating in the 50th BCS, on condition of anonymity, said, "The initiative to complete the BCS in one year is a significant achievement for the PSC. As the joining time for the 45th BCS has passed on 1 November, the data on how many did not join is now easily available. The commission has enough time to rectify the repeat cadre issue. Therefore, the final results should be announced by November 26."
Another candidate aspiring for the cadre said, "Maintaining the calendar that the PSC has been following for a long time is a matter of their credibility. If it goes past the specified date or is postponed now, various doubts regarding the entire result announcement process and the continuity of the PSC will arise among the candidates."
Regarding the overall situation, PSC's Public Relations Officer SM Matiur Rahman stated, "No decision has been made yet regarding the announcement of the 50th BCS results. The result preparation activities are ongoing. The matter of announcing the results will be communicated in due course."
Job candidates hope that under the new chairman's leadership, all technical and official tasks will be swiftly resolved, and the results of the 50th BCS will be published by 26 November. The PSC's declared ''One BCS, One Year'' commitment will be realised.