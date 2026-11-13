Will the 50th BCS results be published on schedule?

According to the roadmap announced by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), the final results of the 50th BCS are expected to be published by the stipulated date of 26 November.

If this is implemented, the commission will achieve a unique milestone of completing a BCS examination within one year from the date of notification.

Nevertheless, discussions have arisen in the final moments before the results’ release due to changes in the PSC chairman position and the decision to exclude ''repeat cadres''.

Candidates, however, argue that there is ample time to resolve the repeat cadre issue, so the results should be announced on the scheduled date.

According to the roadmap announced by the PSC, the notification for the 50th BCS was issued on 26 November 2025. To take part in this BCS, a total of 290,951 job seekers applied.

At the final moment of result preparation, Professor Mobasher Monem resigned from the position of PSC chairman citing personal reasons. Subsequently, Professor Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuiyan from the Dhaka University Law Department took over as the new chairman. Upon taking charge, he emphasised preparing the results by excluding ''repeat cadres'' to prevent cadre positions from remaining vacant.