Nearly 500,000 posts fall vacant in govt offices

There are nearly 500,000 vacant posts in government offices, which is 26 per cent of its total approved posts.

The public administration ministry published government employee statistics-2022 on Thursday which read there are 190,0151 posts in total in government services. Of them, 139,6818 posts are filled while 489,976 remain vacant -- the highest figure since 2018.

Before that the highest number of vacancies in government jobs was recorded in 2018 at 393,000.

According to the ministry, of the vacant posts, 64,582 are of the first to nine grades while 97,447 of 10th to 12th grades and the remaining of other grades.