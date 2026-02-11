PSC makes announcement
50th BCS: Written exam likely from 9 April
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the potential date for the written exam of the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS).
According to the notification published yesterday, Tuesday (10 February 2026), the written exam will be held on 9 April 2026.
The preliminary results of the 50th BCS were published yesterday, Tuesday. To complete a BCS recruitment process within a year, a two-month period has been set for the written exam.
A total of 12,385 candidates have passed the 50th BCS preliminary exam.
On 30 January, the preliminary exam for the 50th BCS was simultaneously held at 190 centres across eight divisional cities: Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh.
A total of 290,951 candidates had applied to participate in this year''s BCS.