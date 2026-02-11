50th BCS: Written exam likely from 9 April

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the potential date for the written exam of the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS).

According to the notification published yesterday, Tuesday (10 February 2026), the written exam will be held on 9 April 2026.

The preliminary results of the 50th BCS were published yesterday, Tuesday. To complete a BCS recruitment process within a year, a two-month period has been set for the written exam.