45th BCS: 45 candidates do not join education cadre despite being gazetted
Although 45 candidates were finally gazetted for the education cadre through the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination, they did not join their jobs.
The joining process for the 45th BCS education cadre has ended, leaving 45 posts vacant.
The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education issued a gazette in this regard last Thursday (5 November).
The gazette said that the joining letters of 339 lecturers who submitted their joining letters for the lecturer posts had been accepted, effective from their respective dates of joining. As many as 25 lecturers joined in Bangla, 23 in English, 19 in political science, 14 in philosophy, 17 in economics and 18 in zoology.
In addition, 12 joined in history, nine in social welfare, 23 in chemistry, five in psychology, 20 in Islamic history and culture, 17 in physics, 18 in botany, six in sociology, 17 in mathematics, eight in geography, two in soil science, 18 in accounting, five in marketing, 19 in management, two in finance and banking, five in agricultural science, three in statistics, one in resource management and entrepreneurship, one in institutional food management, and 32 as lecturers in information and communication technology.
Earlier, on 25 October 2026, the Ministry of Education issued a notification appointing 384 candidates to the BCS (General Education) cadre through the 45th BCS examination, subject to 14 conditions. The gazette required the appointed candidates to be physically present at the Rural Development Academy (RDA) in Bogura by 1 November to join their posts. Following the notification, 339 candidates joined, the Ministry of Education said.