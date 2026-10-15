522,000 vacancies across various govt institutions

A total of 521,922 posts currently remain vacant across various government institutions, the Ministry of Public Administration has informed a parliamentary committee.

The information was provided in a report submitted to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Public Administration at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Wednesday.

According to committee sources, the meeting was briefed that, as per the ministry's 2026 report, there are a total of 1,986,272 sanctioned posts across government bodies nationwide. Of these, 1,464,350 personnel are currently employed, leaving 521,922 posts vacant.