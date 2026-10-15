522,000 vacancies across various govt institutions
A total of 521,922 posts currently remain vacant across various government institutions, the Ministry of Public Administration has informed a parliamentary committee.
The information was provided in a report submitted to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Public Administration at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Wednesday.
According to committee sources, the meeting was briefed that, as per the ministry's 2026 report, there are a total of 1,986,272 sanctioned posts across government bodies nationwide. Of these, 1,464,350 personnel are currently employed, leaving 521,922 posts vacant.
The meeting was also informed that short, medium, and long-term action plans have been adopted to fill these vacancies in line with the government's election manifesto.
The government set a target to fill 2,879 vacant posts within the first 180 days of taking office, against which 2,061 appointments have already been made.
Relevant sources revealed that an opposition lawmaker at the meeting alleged that a candidate was denied appointment despite clearing the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination due to their political identity. Allegations were also raised that several officials had been transferred on political grounds.
Action recommended against non-cooperation
The parliamentary committee recommended that the ministry identify and take necessary measures against individuals who show negligence or fail to cooperate with current government initiatives aimed at implementing the "Bangladesh Above All" policy.
The committee also recommended investigating which development projects are experiencing slowdowns. This was stated in a press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat following the meeting.
During the meeting, the committee was briefed on the activities of the departments and agencies under the Ministry of Public Administration. The committee advised everyone at the field level to coordinate operations and undergo a mindset shift to implement the 31-point reform framework for rebuilding the state.
Committee Chairman Sayeed Ahmed told the meeting that any legal, administrative or practical hurdles in implementing decisions must be placed directly before the committee.
He stressed the importance of presenting necessary data, relevant documents, and actual ground realities without concealing anything.
Citizen services must be made simple, prompt, and accountable, he noted.
Emphasising that digital services and information technology save citizens time, money, and labour, he called for ensuring the effective use of technology in public services and taking firm action against irregularities.
The committee chairman added, "To solve problems, we must break away from old mindsets and work with a spirit of accountability, transparency and cooperation. Do not forget that you are servants of the republic, not of any party, individual or group. No one should view this committee as an adversary; this is a committee that belongs to all of us."
The meeting was chaired by committee chairman Sayeed Ahmed, with committee members and public administration officials taking part.