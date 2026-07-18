Acute shortage of workforce strains health services, recruitment drive on

Bangladesh's public healthcare system has faced severe workforce shortages for many years, particularly at the grassroots level. The lack of essential healthcare providers has prevented many people from receiving the services they need.

To address the crisis, the government has decided to recruit 100,000 new healthcare workers under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as quickly as possible.

In addition, it will appoint 5,000 more physicians through a Special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination. On 13 July, Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, confirmed the decision in the National Parliament.