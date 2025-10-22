Which job is truly good? 5 criteria to know
A job doesn’t mean just a salary. Job security, working environment, control over your own time, and your own capacity; when all these combine to make life convenient, that job can be called a ‘quality job.’
However, in the context of Bangladesh, how often such jobs are available is not clearly known to many.
According to a recent global survey, there are five criteria for determining the quality of a job, which can help you understand—whether your job truly provides benefits, definite control, and opportunities for growth.
According to US-based survey organisation Gallup, most people’s jobs today fail to meet life’s demands. Analysing the experiences of 18,400 employees who participated in the 2025 survey, Gallup reports that only two out of every five people feel that their job is respectable, secure, and full of opportunities for advancement.
Salary and financial security
Most workers in Bangladesh do not know whether their salary is enough to meet the cost of living. The quality of a job can be assessed by comparing the monthly expenses of an average middle-class family with the salary.
Particularly in the private sector, many officers or mid-level employees do not receive regular increments, and in many cases, even receiving salary on time is difficult.
Ariful Islam, a junior officer at a multinational company in Dhaka, says, “The salary I receive monthly is not enough to cover the city rent and expenses. So, I have to take another part-time job.”
Financial security makes employees feel mentally safe, which increases their motivation at work.
Control over time and working hours
Another important aspect of a job is control over one’s work schedule and hours. Many organisations in the country still rely on clock-in and clock-out systems.
When employees can choose their own working hours, mental stress reduces and productivity increases.
When time and working hours are strictly controlled, employees face extra pressure, which can lead to mental and physical health problems.
Participation and influence in workplace
When employees can participate in decisions regarding their work, salary, security, and new technologies or processes, the quality of a job improves. In Bangladesh, this often remains limited.
Rakibul Haque, a junior officer at a bank in Dhaka, says, “We often want to give opinions about new software or processes, but these are not accepted. As a result, many ideas are discarded.”
When there is an opportunity to participate, employees feel more responsible, and the organisation also improves.
Respect and work environment
Respecting employees and ensuring a suitable work environment is essential for mental health and performance. Educated employees in Bangladesh generally feel respected, but in some cases, discrimination occurs based on gender, age, education, or professional status.
In many cases, female employees’ opinions are not considered. They are given less importance compared to male colleagues. In a disrespectful environment, employees’ motivation decreases which affects the quality of the job.
Training and opportunities for growth
Another criterion for a job is the opportunity for self-improvement. In Bangladesh, large corporate and government organisations provide training and promotion opportunities, but smaller organisations often have limited options. Training makes employees skilled. Acquiring new skills keeps employees mentally engaged with the organisation in the long term.
Reality in Bangladesh
The likelihood of having a “quality job” is somewhat higher for men than for women in Bangladesh. In city areas, especially in Dhaka, office jobs and multinational companies offer better opportunities, but in rural areas, many workers still operate with limited benefits.
Among industrial and service sectors, employees in banking, IT, insurance, and large corporate organisations generally receive training, development, and security. But in retail, hotels, restaurants, or construction, the quality of jobs is comparatively lower. Based on data review, considering salary and financial security, control, participation, respect, and development—only 25 to 30 per cent of total jobs in the country can be considered “quality jobs.”
Improving the quality of a job is not just about financial aspects; it’s the combination of mental peace, skill, and participation. In the context of Bangladesh, if young people choose jobs considering these aspects, their professional life will be more productive and satisfying.