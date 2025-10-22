Which job is truly good? 5 criteria to know

A job doesn’t mean just a salary. Job security, working environment, control over your own time, and your own capacity; when all these combine to make life convenient, that job can be called a ‘quality job.’

However, in the context of Bangladesh, how often such jobs are available is not clearly known to many.

According to a recent global survey, there are five criteria for determining the quality of a job, which can help you understand—whether your job truly provides benefits, definite control, and opportunities for growth.