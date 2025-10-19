9th phase
45th BCS oral exam starts 26 October
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the date for viva voce of the candidates of 9th phase of 45th BCS who passed the written test provisionally.
A total of 775 candidates who passed the written test of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination have been provisionally qualified for the viva voce.
Among them, 73 are from the general cadre, 477 from both the general and technical/professional cadres, and 225 from the technical/professional cadres.
According to the schedule, their viva voce will be held at the head office of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) in Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka. The viva will take place from 26 to 30 October at 10:00 am.
The PSC published the notice on 19 October.