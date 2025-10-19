45th BCS oral exam starts 26 October

Among them, 73 are from the general cadre, 477 from both the general and technical/professional cadres, and 225 from the technical/professional cadres.

According to the schedule, their viva voce will be held at the head office of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) in Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka. The viva will take place from 26 to 30 October at 10:00 am.

The PSC published the notice on 19 October.