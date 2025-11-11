49th BCS: Final results for education cadre to be published soon
The viva voce for candidates who passed the written examination of the 49th (special) BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) concluded on 9 November.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has stated that the compilation of the final results is now at its final stage, and the results will be published shortly.
This special BCS was organised to fill 683 vacant posts in the general education cadre.
According to PSC sources, more than 312,000 candidates applied for this BCS. Of them, 1,219 candidates passed the MCQ-type written examination. The circular for this special BCS was issued on 21 July, and the written exam was held on 10 October.
PSC officials have also said that the final results can be published soon, provided there are no administrative complications.
The commission hopes that the recruitment process will proceed swiftly after the results are announced, enabling candidates to take up their posts without delay.
The primary objective of this BCS cycle is to address vacancies in the education cadre.
Since assuming office, the current commission has introduced an annual roadmap, aiming to publish a new BCS circular each November and release the final results by 30 October of the following year.
At present, the PSC is simultaneously conducting the recruitment process for three general BCS batches. The viva voce for the 45th BCS is underway, with 6,558 candidates having passed the written stage.
The Commission plans to publish the final results of this cycle by 10 December, through which 2,309 cadre officers and 1,022 non-cadre recruits will be appointed.
Meanwhile, evaluation of answer scripts from the 46th BCS written examination is in progress, after which the schedule for the viva voce will be announced.
Besides, the preliminary examination results of the 47th BCS were released on 28 September, with 10,644 candidates qualifying.
More than 374,000 candidates took the exam, held concurrently at 256 centres across eight divisional cities.