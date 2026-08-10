Employment

PSC announces new date for postponed written exams

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
File Photo

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a new date for the postponed written examination for various posts in grades 13 to 16.

The written examination will be held on 14 August 2026.

The information was announced in a BPSC notice issued on 9 August.

According to the notice, the written examination, originally scheduled for 31 July, had been postponed. The examination will now be held on 14 August.

On 5 April this year, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission published a recruitment notice for various posts in grades 13 to 16.

The examination schedule, centres, seating arrangements and detailed instructions regarding the examination have been published on the BPSC website.

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