PSC announces new date for postponed written exams
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a new date for the postponed written examination for various posts in grades 13 to 16.
The written examination will be held on 14 August 2026.
The information was announced in a BPSC notice issued on 9 August.
According to the notice, the written examination, originally scheduled for 31 July, had been postponed. The examination will now be held on 14 August.
On 5 April this year, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission published a recruitment notice for various posts in grades 13 to 16.
The examination schedule, centres, seating arrangements and detailed instructions regarding the examination have been published on the BPSC website.