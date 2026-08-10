PSC announces new date for postponed written exams

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a new date for the postponed written examination for various posts in grades 13 to 16.

The written examination will be held on 14 August 2026.

The information was announced in a BPSC notice issued on 9 August.

According to the notice, the written examination, originally scheduled for 31 July, had been postponed. The examination will now be held on 14 August.