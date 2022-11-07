Public admin ministry fixes non-cadre vacant posts for four BCS

The public administration ministry has sent a letter to Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) fixing the number of non-cadre vacant posts, to be filled-up through four on-going Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations.

The highest number of vacant posts has been allocated for the 40th BCS.

An official of the public administration ministry confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

PSC also confirmed that they received the vacant posts for the public administration.