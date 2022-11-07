Public admin ministry fixes non-cadre vacant posts for four BCS

Speaking to Prothom Alo, a high official at the public administration ministry said as per rules and regulations, PSC sent the ministry a letter seeking specification the number of non-cadre vacant posts for the four BCS several days ago.
Seeking anonymity, the official said a reply to the letter has been sent to PSC specifying the number of vacant posts for 40th, 41st, 43rd and 44th BCS examinations.
The official said adding the government may increase the number of vacant post for other BCS, if they want to do so.
As per the new decision, number of non-cadre posts along with the cadre posts will also be mentioned in the BCS circular.
However, in the case of the ongoing 40th, 41st, 43rd and 44th BCS, it will be reviewed which vacant posts were mentioned in the demand letters during which BCS and recommendations will be made for non-cadre posts based on merit