47th BCS preliminary test rescheduled on 19 September
The date for the 47th BCS preliminary examination has been deferred for the third time. As per the new decision, the exam will be held on 19 September.
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) disclosed this in a circular published today, Wednesday. The circular reads the preliminary exam for the 47th BCS will be held on 19 September from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm instead of 8 August as declared earlier.
The exam schedule, hall-wise seat distribution and other related matters will be published on the websites of the PSC and Teletalk Bangladesh Limited.
At first, the preliminary test for the 47th BCS was scheduled to be held on 27 June. Later, the date was changed and 8 August was set for the test.
The circular for the 47th BCS was published in 2024. Some 3,487 people were supposed to be appointed in cadre posts and 201 were in non-cadre posts through this BCS. Nearly 375,000 job aspirants have applied to take part in the BCS exam.
Currently, there is a backlog of four BCS examinations. The procedures of some of these BCS exams have been going on for three and half years. The procedures for the 44th, 45th, and 46th BCS began during the tenure of the ousted Awami League government. Most recently, the circular for the 47th BCS was issued last November.