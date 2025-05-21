47th BCS preliminary test rescheduled on 19 September

The date for the 47th BCS preliminary examination has been deferred for the third time. As per the new decision, the exam will be held on 19 September.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) disclosed this in a circular published today, Wednesday. The circular reads the preliminary exam for the 47th BCS will be held on 19 September from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm instead of 8 August as declared earlier.

The exam schedule, hall-wise seat distribution and other related matters will be published on the websites of the PSC and Teletalk Bangladesh Limited.