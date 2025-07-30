49th BCS: New guidelines for online application, fee payment
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced new guidelines regarding the online application, fee payment, and admit card download process for the 49th BCS examination (special).
Application process
Candidates can apply online through the official website of the BPSC or via the Teletalk Bangladesh Limited portal. At the beginning of the application process, SSC or equivalent academic information will be automatically verified from the relevant education board's database. Applicants must carefully fill in all required personal, academic, and other necessary details.
Photo and signature upload
Applicants must upload a recent colour photo (taken within the last three months) and a scanned signature to the designated sections of the form.
The image should be 300x300 pixels with a maximum file size of 100 KB, and the signature should be 300x80 pixels with a maximum file size of 60 KB.
How to pay the application fee
After successfully submitting the application form, candidates must pay the examination fee via SMS from a Teletalk prepaid mobile number using the provided user ID. The application fee is Tk 200 for general applicants and Tk 50 for candidates from ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, and third-gender individuals.
Admit card download
Upon successful payment, applicants will receive a confirmation SMS along with a PIN number, which will be required to download the admit card later.
Technical support
During the application period, candidates can receive technical assistance on working days from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm by calling 01555555149, 01555555150, 01555555151, or 01555555152. For additional guidance on completing the application form, candidates may visit the help tab on the website or watch the detailed video tutorial. For further assistance, applicants may email: [email protected].
For more information, visit the official BPSC website.