Primary school recruitment: Result of 2nd phase exam likely today

The result of multiple choice question (MCQ) examination of the second phase for the recruitment of assistant teachers for government primary schools may be published today.

Primary and mass education ministry senior information officer Mohammad Habibur Rahman, while speaking to Prothom Alo, has said this.

He said, "The result may be published in the afternoon and it would be available on the website of the directorate of the primary education. Morever, the result will be sent to the canidates through text messages."