Primary school recruitment: Result of 2nd phase exam likely today
The result of multiple choice question (MCQ) examination of the second phase for the recruitment of assistant teachers for government primary schools may be published today.
Primary and mass education ministry senior information officer Mohammad Habibur Rahman, while speaking to Prothom Alo, has said this.
He said, "The result may be published in the afternoon and it would be available on the website of the directorate of the primary education. Morever, the result will be sent to the canidates through text messages."
The written test for the recruitment of assistant primary school teachers for the second phase took place in Khulna, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh divisions on 2 February.
The MCQ exam lasted for one hour, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, and was conducted across 22 districts within these three divisions. A total of 439,443 candidates participated in the second phase, with 603 centers facilitating the examination process.
In the first phase, the written exam was held in Rangpur, Barishal and Sylhet divisions on 8 December. A total of 9,337 candidates passed in the first phase.