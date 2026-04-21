Non-govt teacher recruitment system changes, no mass circulars, exams to be marked out of 220

The recruitment process for teachers in private schools, colleges, madrasahs and technical institutions in Bangladesh is set to undergo a major transformation.

Under a revised 2025 policy, teacher recruitment will no longer be conducted based on the certificate issued by the Non-Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA). Instead, candidates will be recruited directly through competitive examinations following specific vacancy announcements.

The decision has been taken by the NTRCA following the amended policy in 2025. NTRCA secretary AMM Rizwanul Haque confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.