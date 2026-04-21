Non-govt teacher recruitment system changes, no mass circulars, exams to be marked out of 220
The recruitment process for teachers in private schools, colleges, madrasahs and technical institutions in Bangladesh is set to undergo a major transformation.
Under a revised 2025 policy, teacher recruitment will no longer be conducted based on the certificate issued by the Non-Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA). Instead, candidates will be recruited directly through competitive examinations following specific vacancy announcements.
The decision has been taken by the NTRCA following the amended policy in 2025. NTRCA secretary AMM Rizwanul Haque confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
Shift from certification-based to direct recruitment
Previously, candidates were required to pass a teachers’ registration examination to obtain certification. Only certified candidates were eligible to apply against vacancies published through mass circulars. After verification, NTRCA would recommend candidates for appointment.
Under the new system, candidates will sit directly for recruitment examinations. Successful candidates will receive certification alongside recommendations for appointment to vacant posts in educational institutions.
According to NTRCA, this change is aimed at expediting the recruitment process and reducing procedural complexities.
Rizwanul Haque noted that under the previous system, many candidates obtained certification but failed to secure jobs, leading to frustration.
“This complication will no longer exist, as recruitment will now be conducted directly,” he said. As a result, the mass circular system is being abolished.
Nearly 78,000 vacancies to be filled
For the first time, NTRCA has prepared a comprehensive list of vacancies for direct recruitment. A total of 77,799 posts will be filled through upcoming recruitment examinations.
The selection process will consist of a 200-mark MCQ test and a 20-mark viva voce, making a total of 220 marks. Candidates must secure at least 40 per cent to pass.
Breakdown of vacancies by post
The highest number of vacancies is for assistant teachers, accounting for 44,691 posts. Other vacancies include:
Assistant Teacher (Religious & Moral Education): 928
Assistant Teacher/Physical Education Instructor: 4,014
Assistant Maulvi: 11,069
Computer Practical Instructor: 129
Practical Instructor: 1,616
Ebtedayee Qari: 2,563
Ebtedayee Maulvi: 6,166
Ebtedayee Teacher: 444
Instructor: 51
Lecturer: 5,852
Physical Education Instructor: 125
Commerce Instructor: 251
Since 2005, NTRCA has been issuing teacher registration certificates. From 2015 onwards, it also began recommending candidates for recruitment. To date, through seven mass circulars, the authority has made final recommendations for the appointment of 186,238 teachers.
The new system marks a significant departure from this longstanding framework, with authorities hoping that it will streamline recruitment and ensure a more efficient placement of qualified teachers across the country’s private educational institutions.