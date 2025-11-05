Primary teacher recruitment: Circular to be published today, 10,219 posts

The circular for the recruitment of 10,219 assistant teachers in government primary schools will be published today, Wednesday, 6 November.

After a long wait, this recruitment circular marks the fresh start of large-scale recruitment process in primary education.

According to the Directorate of Primary Education, in the first phase, the recruitment circular will be published for vacant posts in the Rajshahi, Rangpur, Sylhet, Khulna, Barishal, and Mymensingh divisions. The recruitment notice for Dhaka and Chattogram divisions will be published in the next phase.

