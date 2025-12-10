Bankers’ Selection Committee
1,554 senior officer posts, preliminary results published, 15,003 passed
The preliminary exam results for 1,554 posts of Senior Officer (General), under the combined recruitment of nine banks and two financial institutions belonging to the Bankers’ Selection Committee, have been published.
A total of 15,003 candidates have passed the exam.
The results were released yesterday, Tuesday (9 December), on the Bangladesh Bank recruitment website.
The written examination for candidates who passed the preliminary test will be held on 19 December. The exam will take place from 10:00am to 12:00pm at various centres across Dhaka.
Position: Senior officer (general) (grade 9)
Number of posts: 1,554
Candidates passed in preliminary exam: 15,003
Date and time of written exam: 19 December 2025, from 10:00am to 12:00pm.
Instructions for candidates appearing in the written examination
The names of exam centres and seat plans will be announced in due course on the Bangladesh Bank recruitment website.
No separate admit card will be issued for the written exam. The admit card for the preliminary (MCQ) exam will be considered valid for the written exam.
To ensure orderly entry and completion of security checks, candidates must arrive at the exam centre at least one hour before the exam begins. No candidate will be allowed to enter once the exam starts.
Apart from the admit card (one copy), no papers, books, wallets, bottles, mobile phones, calculators, electronic cards (smart card, debit card, credit card, or similar cards), digital/smartwatches, or any other electronic devices may be brought into the exam centre.
Candidates must keep both ears visible during the exam.