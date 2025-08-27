49th BCS: Over 312,000 apply against 683 posts
Over 312,000 candidates have applied online against 683 posts for the 49th BCS (Special) 2025 exams, said the Public Service Commission (PSC) sources.
The application process for the 49th BCS (Special) 2025 ended on 22 August.
Over 456 applicants will compete for a seat in this BCS for only education cadre.
Online applications for the 49th BCS began on 222 July this year. The deadline for applicants was 22 August at 6:00pm.
According to PSC sources, the application fee was set at Tk 200 for general applicants and Tk 50 for candidates from ethnic minority communities, persons with disabilities, and third-gender applicants. Anyone between the ages of 21 and 32 was eligible to apply.
Applicants will get updates of the exam schedules and results on the PSC’s official website.