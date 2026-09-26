Roommates to judges: How three friends from the same dorm room made it to the bench

During their campus life, three close friends shared the same room under the same roof. They were inseparable, regularly holding group studies where each would take turns playing the role of a teacher, checking attendance and reviewing lessons.

Life went on this way until one of them was recommended for a judge's post in the 16th BJS (Bangladesh Judicial Service) examination. While the group study continued, a slight void grew in the room following the first friend's success.

However, the other two did not give up, despite failing twice in a row. Finally, in the recently published 18th BJS examination, both friends were recommended for the position of Assistant Judge. Now, all three of them have stepped onto the path of becoming judges.