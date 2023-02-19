Recruitment board meetings postponed after VC's conversation leaked

Earlier, on Thursday and Friday the three audio recordings of conversations of voice akin to vice chancellor Sheikh Abdus Salm through Facebook ID 'Farah Jabin' went viral on Facebook.
First audio is 6:12 minutes, second one 1:40 minutes and third one is 2:19 minutes.
Prothom Alo, however, couldn't verify whether the voice of the audio is of the VC. The university administration has filed a general diary.
In the audio clips, a voice akin to that of the VC explains to an aspirant about the postponement of the meeting and assures of the next meeting of the selection board. Simultaneously, the candidate was advised how the questions of the board will be provided and how to write answers.
Besides, instructions were given to arrange selection board meetings within 30 days and make three board members ready, in exchange of money if everything went well.
Analysing the three audios, it has been seen an aspirant and also part time teacher of mass communication and journalism department, Oliur Rahman, talked to a person of whom voice akin to VC about the postponement of selection board meeting of the relevant department. However, the statement of Oliur Rahman could not be heard.
Islamic University
The meeting of the selection board for the recruitment of Mass Communication and Journalism was held on 25 October. Oliur Rahman along with Mosharraf Hossain and Beauty Mondal applied for assistant professor at the Mass Communication and Journalism Department. As the candidates were not present, the board was postponed.
The authorities advertised the circular again on 2 December. The meeting of the selection was supposed to be held on 22 February. The authorities postponed the meeting of the board again.