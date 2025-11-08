44th BCS final results: BPSC recommends 1,681 candidates
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has provisionally recommended 1,681 candidates for various cadres through the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination.
The information was revealed in a circular signed by Masuma Afrin, Controller of Examinations (Cadre) of the BPSC, on Thursday, 6 November.
According to the circular, the recommendations were made with the approval of the Ministry of Public Administration and in line with Rule 17 of the amended Bangladesh Civil Service (Age, Qualification and Examination for Direct Recruitment) Rules, 2014.
It also stated that detailed results are available on the BPSC website.