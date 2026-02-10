50th BCS: Preliminary Exam results published, 12,385 candidates pass

In the 50th BCS, a total of 2,150 candidates will be appointed, including both cadre and non-cadre posts.

Of these, recruitment is underway for 1,755 cadre positions. The highest number of appointments will be in the Health Cadre, where there are 650 vacant posts.

In addition, 200 candidates will be recruited in the Administration Cadre, 117 in the Police Cadre, and a large number in the Education Cadre as well.

Those who have passed the preliminary examination will now be eligible to sit for the written examination for the cadre posts.