50th BCS: Preliminary Exam results published, 12,385 candidates pass
The results of the 50th BCS Preliminary Examination–2025 have been published.
A total of 12,385 candidates have passed. These candidates will take part in the written examination.
On 30th January, the 50th BCS Preliminary Examination was held simultaneously at 190 centres in eight divisional cities—Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh.
A total of 290,951 candidates applied to sit for this year’s BCS. The current commission’s goal was to prepare and publish the results as quickly as possible after the exam, so that job seekers would not have to suffer from prolonged delays.
After taking office, PSC Chairman Professor Mobasser Monem set a target to complete the entire BCS process within 12 months.
In line with that plan, the results have been published after accurately evaluating the answer scripts with the help of modern OMR technology.
The PSC said that, following the announced roadmap, the commission is working tirelessly to bring talented candidates into national service within the shortest possible time.
In the 50th BCS, a total of 2,150 candidates will be appointed, including both cadre and non-cadre posts.
Of these, recruitment is underway for 1,755 cadre positions. The highest number of appointments will be in the Health Cadre, where there are 650 vacant posts.
In addition, 200 candidates will be recruited in the Administration Cadre, 117 in the Police Cadre, and a large number in the Education Cadre as well.
Those who have passed the preliminary examination will now be eligible to sit for the written examination for the cadre posts.
Candidates will be able to view the detailed results on the PSC website. In addition, results can also be obtained via SMS from a Teletalk mobile number. The detailed schedule for the next stage—the written examination—for the successful candidates will be announced soon on the commission’s website and through a press release.