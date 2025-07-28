Govt primary school head teacher's pay scale to be upgraded to 10th grade
The government has finally decided to upgrade the pay scale of all head teachers of government primary schools across the country by one grade, promoting them to the 10th grade, not just the 45 head teachers who filed a writ petition to the Supreme Court in this regard.
The Ministry of Finance has given its approval on this matter.
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education praised the decision in a press release.
Currently, there are 65,502 primary school head teachers in the country. Their pay grade is 11th, while assistant teachers are in the 13th grade.
According to a Supreme Court verdict, head teachers receive the pay of the 10th grade along with the status of second-class gazetted officers.
However, the matter had been pending because recently the Ministry of Finance only approved the 10th grade and second-class gazetted status for the 45 head teachers who filed the writ petition.
This decision aggrieved other head teachers across the country. Later, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education requested the Ministry of Finance to extend the benefit to all head teachers.
Now, the Ministry of Finance has agreed. As a result, all head teachers across the country will receive the 10th-grade pay scale.