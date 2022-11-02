Non-cadre candidates continue demo with blindfolded eyes

The protesters said the PSC is blind. All people can see the sufferings of the job aspirants except the PSC. That is the reason why they are staging protests with eyes blindfolded.
In the new rules, the number of non-cadre posts allocated to each of the last four BCSs will be fixed in advance.
PSC has sent a letter to the ministry of public administration on 23 August about the implementation of this decision from the 40th BCS.
According to the letter, a list of 1207 vacant posts has been submitted to PSC for recruitment in ninth, tenth and eleventh grade.
However, in the case of the ongoing 40th, 41st, 43rd and 44th BCS, it will be reviewed how many vacant posts were there during which BCS and recommendation will be made for non-cadre posts based on merit, the commission said.
BPSC said the public administration ministry, not the PSC, will have to come forward to resolve the problem. Because, the ministry is empowered with amending the rules while PSG only executes the government’s instruction.
Wishing to be anonymous, a BPSC official told Prothom Alo that they are only responsible for taking examinations and recommending candidates for recruitment. Beyond that BPSC is allowed to do anything else. The demonstrators will have to understand the matter. They will just implement what the government will instruct them over the issue.
An official of the ministry told Prothom Alo that "We are observing their movement and trying to do the best thing for them."
PSC is recruiting to various non-cadre posts of first and second class from the waiting list from 29th BCS. The data of the last five BCS shows that, without exception, less than half of the candidates on the list get placements. In this situation job aspirants will be deprived if the number of posts is specified for each BCS in non-cadre posts.