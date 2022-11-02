Non-cadre candidates continue demo with blindfolded eyes

The protesters said the PSC is blind. All people can see the sufferings of the job aspirants except the PSC. That is the reason why they are staging protests with eyes blindfolded.

In the new rules, the number of non-cadre posts allocated to each of the last four BCSs will be fixed in advance.

PSC has sent a letter to the ministry of public administration on 23 August about the implementation of this decision from the 40th BCS.

According to the letter, a list of 1207 vacant posts has been submitted to PSC for recruitment in ninth, tenth and eleventh grade.