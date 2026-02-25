44th BCS education cadre: 22 did not join, gazette appointing 326
The Ministry of Education has issued a gazette appointing 326 lecturers recommended for the 44th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) education cadre, assigning them to various colleges.
The notification was published on the ministry’s website on 24 February 2026. Twenty-two of the recommended candidates did not join.
Earlier, on 5 February, the Ministry of Public Administration had published the gazette for the 44th BCS, appointing 1,490 candidates across various cadres.
It had stipulated that candidates who failed to report to their respective offices by 9 February would be relieved from their posts.
According to the Ministry of Education’s gazette, following a 30 November 2025 letter from the Bangladesh Public Service Commission and the memorandum issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on 5 February 2026, 348 candidates were recommended for final appointment to the BCS (general education) cadre. The appointments follow the National Pay Scale 2015, with salaries ranging from Tk 22,000–53,060.
Subsequently, on 8 February 2026, 326 officers joined the education cadre. After completing induction training, they were instructed to assume their posts as lecturers at the colleges assigned next to their names in the gazette.