47th BCS written results published, 3,631 candidates passed
The results of the written examination of 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) has been published today, Tuesday, the PSC website has confirmed.
Check your results here.
The candidates, who have passed the written text, have to attend the viva voce.
The written examination for the 47th BCS began on 27 November 2025.
The examinations was held simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres.
The preliminary examination for the 47th BCS was held on 19 September 2025 in 256 educational institutions across eight divisional cities.
Out of a total of 374,747 applicants, 10,644 passed the preliminary test. The PSC published the preliminary results on 28 September 2025.
According to the 47th BCS circular, a total of 3,688 candidates will be recruited—3,487 for cadre posts and 201 for non-cadre posts.