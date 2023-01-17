45th BCS preliminary exams likely to be deferred

A member of BPSC said a primary decision to defer the examination date has been taken since the BPSC is yet to finish the activities of the 41st, 43rd and 44th BCS examinations.
The BPSC, however, will take the final decision over the matter in the first week of March. Sources said 346,000 applicants applied to attend the preliminary examination of the 45th BCS.
BPSC published the circular of the 45th BCS on 30 November last year. The application began on 10 December and ends on 31 December.
A total of 2,309 people will be recruited in cadre service while 1,022 will be recruited as non-cadre.
BPSC published the circular mentioning the number of non-cadre posts for the first time in this BSC. The applicants can mention their choice list for the non-cadre posts like the cadre posts as well.
Of the 2,309 cadres, 539 physicians and 437 teachers would be recruited through this BCS. Moreover, 274 would be recruited in administration, 80 in police cadre and 54 in customs through the 45th BCS.