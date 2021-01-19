Australia to recruit 270 Bangladeshis

Australian companies will recruit 270 Bangladeshis in nine professions through government owned manpower export company Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL).
Professionals who can apply for the jobs include IT developers, software engineers, cyber security specialists, social workers, physicians and nurses.
Requirements for job application are different for every profession while the deadline for application is 18 March.
The posts are:
Physicians: 30
Software engineer: 30
IT developer: 30
Cyber security specialist: 30
Social worker: 30
Nurse: 30
Welder: 30
Mechanical fitter: 30
Aged care: 30
Interested people can apply on this link. The details can be found on BOESL website.