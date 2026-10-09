651 appointed in 49th BCS, Education Ministry announces joining schedule

The Ministry of Education notification stated that a total of 651 candidates have been appointed to entry-level posts in the Bangladesh Civil Service (General Education) cadre. Among them, 611 appointed through a notification issued on 30 September and another 40 through a notification issued on 5 October.

Their appointments will follow the existing rules and regulations and carry a salary scale of Tk 44,000–105,900 under the National Pay Scale 2026, subject to the conditions outlined in the notification.

The conditions include completing basic training at the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre or another training institution designated by the government. After completing the basic training, the recruits must undergo professional and specialised training at their respective workplaces, as determined by the government.