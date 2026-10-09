651 appointed in 49th BCS, Education Ministry announces joining schedule
The government has already issued a notification appointing 651 candidates to Grade 9 under the 49th (Special) Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination. In light of the government notification, the Ministry of Education issued a notification on Thursday (8 October) detailing the joining schedule and orientation program for the teachers.
According to the schedule, candidates must join in person before the Secretary of the Ministry of Education on 12 October. Following that, they must participate in an eight-day residential orientation program, which will continue until 19 October.
The Ministry of Education notification stated that a total of 651 candidates have been appointed to entry-level posts in the Bangladesh Civil Service (General Education) cadre. Among them, 611 appointed through a notification issued on 30 September and another 40 through a notification issued on 5 October.
Their appointments will follow the existing rules and regulations and carry a salary scale of Tk 44,000–105,900 under the National Pay Scale 2026, subject to the conditions outlined in the notification.
The conditions include completing basic training at the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre or another training institution designated by the government. After completing the basic training, the recruits must undergo professional and specialised training at their respective workplaces, as determined by the government.
The appointees will serve a two-year probationary period, which the government may extend by up to another two years if necessary. If a recruit is deemed unsuitable for continued service during the probationary period, they may be dismissed without being given an opportunity to show cause and without consulting the Bangladesh Public Service Commission, the notification said.
At the time of joining, each recruit must also submit a bond on a Tk 300 non-judicial stamp, along with their joining letter, pledging that neither they nor any member of their family will accept or pay dowry.
The notification further stated that all 651 candidates must appear in person on the morning of 12 October before the secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education and submit their joining letters for the post of lecturer. The designated joining venue is the Rural Development Academy (RDA) in Bogura.
The recruits must also attend an eight-day residential orientation programme at the academy from 12 to 19 October.
If a candidate fails to join service on the designated date, it will be presumed that they decline the appointment, and the appointment letter will be considered canceled, the notification stated.