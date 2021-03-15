BCS aspirants demonstrate for rescheduling preliminary test date

A section of candidates of 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations has formed a human chain on Monday demanding the postponement of preliminary test considering the rising trends of coronavirus infection.

The preliminary test of the BCS is scheduled to be held on 19 March.

Around 25 to 30 applicants came up with this demand at around 11:00am in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh.

They urged the authorities concerned to reschedule the date of preliminary test adjusting with the reopening dates of universities and colleges and the activities of Covid-19 vaccination.

Demonstrators said they want to sit for the preliminary test after the pandemic situation becomes normal.