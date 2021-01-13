BCS preliminary exam dates published

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to hold the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examinations on 19 March 2021 and the 42nd on 26 February.
The commission at a meeting on Wednesday made the decision.
A member who attended the meeting confirmed this to Prothom Alo
The two-hour preliminary examination of the 41st BCS will begin at 10am on 19 March. The examinations will be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Barishal, Rangpur and Mymensingh.
As many as 475,000 candidates applied for the 41st BCS examination.
The seat plan of two BCS examinations and detailed information will be published on the PSC website.
The 42nd BCS preliminary examination will begin at 3pm on 26 February.
Over 31,000 candidates applied for the posts of assistant surgeon under the 42nd special BCS and some 2,000 physicians will be recruited.
According to the circular, the examinations for 42nd special BCS will be held on 300 marks, that is, 200 marks MCQ type written exams and 100 marks on viva voce.
The marks include medical science (100), Bangla (20), English (20), Bangladesh affairs (20), international affairs (20), mental skills (10) and mathematical calculations (10).
The candidate will get one mark for correct answer while half mark (.50) will be deducted for wrong answer of each question.