BCS preliminary exam dates published

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to hold the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examinations on 19 March 2021 and the 42nd on 26 February.

The commission at a meeting on Wednesday made the decision.

A member who attended the meeting confirmed this to Prothom Alo

The two-hour preliminary examination of the 41st BCS will begin at 10am on 19 March. The examinations will be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Barishal, Rangpur and Mymensingh.

As many as 475,000 candidates applied for the 41st BCS examination.

The seat plan of two BCS examinations and detailed information will be published on the PSC website.