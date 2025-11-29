'Job seekers fear dismissals, negative police reports'

He told Prothom Alo, “I and my family have been completely devastated emotionally because they dismissed me without mentioning any reason.”

He stated, “As a junior officer of the republic, I worked for 11 months at the Faridpur district administration. Even during that period, there were no complaints against me. Before this, after passing the 41st BCS, I had also served in the railway cadre.”

Social media reacts to the dismissals, what Sarjis Alam said

Beyond these three candidates from the 43rd BCS, the current government has also dismissed two candidates from the Foreign Service cadre, two from the Audit and Accounts cadre, two from the General Education cadre, and four from the Police cadre while they were still undergoing training.

This has generated mixed reactions on social media.

Sarjis Alam, the chief organiser for the northern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP), posted a long statement on his verified Facebook page about the matter.