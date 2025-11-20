Recruitment of 10,219 assistant teachers: First phase of applications ends 21 Nov
The application process for the post of assistant teacher in primary schools is currently ongoing. The first phase of the application process will end at 11:59 pm tomorrow, Friday (21 November 2025).
Under this phase, 10,219 vacant positions for assistant teachers will be filled. Permanent residents of all upazilas/thana (education) under the Rangpur, Barishal, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions may apply for the post. Interested candidates must apply online.
Job details
Post name: Assistant teacher
Number of posts: 10,219
Educational qualifications:
A bachelor’s degree or bachelor’s (honours) degree, or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university with at least second division or equivalent CGPA (minimum CGPA 2.25 on a scale of 4.00 and minimum CGPA 2.8 on a scale of 5.00). Third division or equivalent GPA or third class or equivalent CGPA, at any level of a candidate’s academic life will not be accepted.
Salary scale: Tk 11,000–26,590
Grade: 13
Age limit: As of 30 November 2025, the applicant must be at least 21 years old and no older than 32 years.
Instructions and conditions
Interested candidates must submit their applications online.
Married female candidates may apply using either their father’s or husband’s permanent address.
Recruitment will be carried out on an upazila/thana (education) basis. A candidate will be considered for recruitment to the vacant posts of the upazila/thana (education) in which they are a permanent resident.
The selected candidate must serve in their own upazila/thana (education). Transfers will be limited to schools within their own upazila/thana (education).
Candidates with habits of smoking or any form of drug use need not apply.
The name and seal of the attesting officer (a gazetted officer of grade 9 or above) must be placed below their signature on the candidate’s certificates and photograph.
Details of the application process
Candidates will find instructions on how to complete the online application form upon entering the website. Following the instructions, the candidates must fill in the online application form and submit it.
Documents necessary for application
Information regarding SSC/equivalent, HSC/equivalent and higher educational qualifications.
Candidate’s photograph (size: 300 × 300 pixels) and signature (size: 300 × 80 pixels).
The candidate’s photograph must be in colour.
Filling in the application form
Eligible candidates must enter the web portal, select “Assistant Teacher Post” under the Application Form link, and click “Next”. They must then provide information as instructed on the verification page. Upon submission of the relevant information, eligible candidates will receive access to the Application Form.
Candidate selection will be carried out on an upazila basis. Evaluation will be conducted according to the upazila mentioned in the applicant’s permanent address.
Candidates must carefully select the district and upazila/thana corresponding to their permanent address when filling in the form.
Acceptable proof of permanent residency must be submitted in later stages of the recruitment process. Married female candidates may apply using either their own or their husband’s permanent address.
Some fields in the Application Form will be pre-filled and cannot be modified. All other required fields must be completed by the candidate.
After completing the form – including age, educational qualifications and other applicable details, the candidate may submit it and view the preview. If any incorrect or incomplete information is observed in the preview, the candidate must complete a new Application Form with correct information.
Once submitted, the candidate may download and save the form. A User ID will be provided on the Applicant’s Copy along with instructions for payment of the application fee.
The application will be considered final only after payment of the fee.
Information regarding the examination date, seat plan, and download of the admit card will be communicated in due course via SMS to the mobile number provided in the Application Form, as well as through the websites www.dpe.gov.bd or http://dpe.teletalk.com.bd.
Payment of application fee
Fee: Tk 100 + Tk 12 Teletalk service charge (total Tk 112)
The fee must be paid via SMS using a Teletalk pre-paid mobile number with the User ID provided on the Applicant’s Copy.
1st SMS: DPER<space>User ID & send to 16222
2nd SMS: DPER<space>YES<space>PIN & send to 16222
Once the payment process is completed, the candidate will receive a confirmation SMS on the mobile number provided in the Application Form.
Using the User ID and password received in the confirmation message, the candidate will be able to download the Applicant’s Copy again.
Help tab
If a candidate requires assistance with the application or completing the form, they may click on the Help Tab and contact their nearest customer care centre. Other support options listed under the Help Tab may also be used.
Deadline for application
21 November 2025 (11:59 pm)