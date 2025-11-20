Recruitment of 10,219 assistant teachers: First phase of applications ends 21 Nov

Some fields in the Application Form will be pre-filled and cannot be modified. All other required fields must be completed by the candidate.

After completing the form – including age, educational qualifications and other applicable details, the candidate may submit it and view the preview. If any incorrect or incomplete information is observed in the preview, the candidate must complete a new Application Form with correct information.

Once submitted, the candidate may download and save the form. A User ID will be provided on the Applicant’s Copy along with instructions for payment of the application fee.

The application will be considered final only after payment of the fee.

Information regarding the examination date, seat plan, and download of the admit card will be communicated in due course via SMS to the mobile number provided in the Application Form, as well as through the websites www.dpe.gov.bd or http://dpe.teletalk.com.bd.