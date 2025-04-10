47th BCS preliminary exam to be postponed until August
The authorities have decided to postpone the preliminary test of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination, which was slated for 27 June. As per the latest decision, the preliminary test is likely to take place in early August.
A high-level source of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Thursday evening.
The BPSC published the circular for the 47th BCS in 2024. Under the circular, the government will recruit a total of 3,487 cadre officers, and another 201 to non-cadre posts. A total of 375,000 job seekers have applied to sit for the exam.
Now, there is a backlog of four BCS examinations, with ones pending for over three and a half years. The 44th, 45th, and 46th BCS processes began under the ousted Awami League government, while the 47th BCS circular was published in November last year.
The BPSC authorities are now planning to complete the procedures of a BCS examination within one year. Besides, they have taken initiatives to revise the existing BCS syllabus.
Meanwhile, the public administration reform commission proposed to complete a BCS examination along with the recruitment process within one and a half years – one year for examination and six months for final results and recruitment.